FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp elegantly upgrades your desk or nightstand at $26 (Reg. $35)

-
AmazonHome Goods
26% off $26

Amazon is offering the Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp for $25.99 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.24 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or nightstand lamp, it may prove difficult to pass this one up. It boasts a standout mid-century modern appearance that many would argue offers a timeless design that’s bound to upgrade the look of your space. The unit measures 9.25 by 8.5 by 15 inches and is complemented by a clear glass shade that invites you to use a decorative bulb. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this Edison light bulb at $2. It boasts a 2200K color temperature, 60 watts of power, and the list goes on. This bulb is rated to last 5,000 hours, ensuring it is ready to illuminate your space for years to come. It’s just under 6 inches tall and has a 2.5-inch diameter. Bear in mind that shipping is delayed by a week or so.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you could find something else that’s up your alley in our home goods and smart home guides. Examples include this LIFX dimmable 800-lumen HomeKit white smart bulb at $13.50, an OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for $28, this Lasko space heater at under $20, and even Coway’s 1,560-square foot Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier for $310.50.

Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp features:

  • Seamlessly blending form and function, the Mason Desk Lamp adds a stylish element to any desk, side table or nightstand while providing the perfect amount of light for any task or ambiance
  • The clear glass orb shade showcases the bulb of your choice so you can easily change the feel of your lamp – try an A15 vintage Edison bulb to keep that mid-century modern feel or use an A15 designer bulb to create a uniquely personal look
  • 1x E26/Medium Base A15 Shape 50W Bulb (sold separately)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries ...
This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prim...
Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees fir...
Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down...
Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor...
This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30...
Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit bundles t...
Score a $90 DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder...
Show More Comments

Related

37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Beautifully display your local forecast with Govee’s Weather Station: $23 (Save 30%)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More