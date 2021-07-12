OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack now matching Amazon low at $28 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for $28.03 shipped. Regularly $40, and still fetching as much from Bed Bath and Beyond, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A perfect option for the lake house, some extra drying space at home, or just to pull out after a get together, it sits right next to your sink and provides dedicated homes for plates, cups, cutlery, and more. A drainage spout, foldable legs, removable/dishwasher-safe utensil cups, and an included plate/bowl rack round out the feature set here. Plus, the plate rack “holds plates or bowls neat and upright and is safe for fine china and delicate dishware.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you think you can get away with a simple drying mat, this OXO silicone model is great options at under $16 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from thousands, will save you some cash, and is also even easier to pull out and stow away in between uses.

Alongside this morning’s smart air purifier deal, our home goods guide has plenty of notable upgrades at a major discount right now. Home Depot is taking up to $150 off tool kits today, Blendtec’s Classic 575 blender is down to $185, and you’ll find a host of notable furniture deals like Modway’s expansive 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand. That’s on top of these Anker eufy RoboVacs starting from just $79.

More on the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack

Dimensions closed: 19.4 inches x 12.5 inches x 3.875 inches PVC not present

Plate rack folds down to make room for large bowls, cookware and more

Legs fold out to elevate Dish Rack and spout opens to drain directly into sink. Open dimensions is 19.4 x 15.5 x 5.125 in inches. Closed dimensions is 19.4 x 12.5 x 3.87 in inches

Tines hold cups, mugs or wine glasses inside rack to prevent dripping on the counter

