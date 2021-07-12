FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elgato Wave:1 is a full audio interface + condenser mic in one: $100 (New low, Reg. $130)

New low $100

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:1 USB Condenser Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 list price, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our last mention by $10. If you’re after a way to give Zoom calls or Twitch streams an audio upgrade, this microphone is a great choice. With a 24-bit/48kHz analog to digital conversation, you’ll be able to enjoy “lush detail” in your voice. Elgato’s Wave Link software also allows you to control up to nine audio channels from music to your game and more for the ultimate customization, which is a feature that used to be locked to having a high-end XLR interface like the GoXLR. Plus, Elgato uses a technology they call “ClipGuard” that “makes distortion virtually impossible.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Want to take a deeper dive? We have a hands-on review with the larger Wave:3, which shares many similarities with the Wave:1 on sale today.

Looking to stick to a tighter budget? Opt for the Blue Snowball iCE instead then. It comes in at $42.50 on Amazon and delivers a similar USB-powered audio experience. While it doesn’t feature ClipGuard, the Wave Link software, or 24-bit/48kHz audio sampling, it’s a great way to give your Zoom calls a budget-focused bump to make your voice more clear during meetings.

Further upgrade your setup with the Logitech StreamCam. It captures 1080p60 footage, features an AI function that follows you as you move throughout the frame, and is even USB-C. Right now, we’re tracking a price drop to a new all-time low of $150 at Amazon after seeing a rare discount, so you’ll want to cash-in on the savings before it goes back up.

More about the Elgato Wave:1 USB Microphone:

  • Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision
  • Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 1 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Up to 24-bit / 48kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

