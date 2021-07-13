Hookup a pair of Gosund Smart Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Plugs at $7 ea. today (Reg. up to $23)

TanTan Direct (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Gosund Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for $14.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $23, today’s deal is up to 35% off the list price, at least 15% off the most readily available price on Amazon this year, and the best we can find. These no-hub-required smart plugs come in a mini form-factor so they don’t take up too much space on your outlet receptacles and everything runs over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Along with support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, you can control anything plugged into them with your voice or your smartphone alongside schedules and timers to help out with energy bills. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need two of them, check out this Govee smart plug at just $9 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. It includes much of the same functionality as today’s lead deal, but with just one in the package for a lower out of pocket price tag. The overall value here isn’t quite as good as the individual $7 price tag above, but if you don’t want two, this is a solid option.

There are plenty of smart home deals to browse through today. Starting with Kwikset’s Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock, we are also tracking great deals on Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb at just $7 as well as a host of notable Anker eufy smart home camera setups and home security gear with deals starting from $32. Just be sure to scope out the deal we just spotted on the Ring Video Doorbell as well.

More on the Gosund Smart Wi-Fi Plugs:

Voice Control: Smart plug work with Alexa and Google Home, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Home. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with any 2.4G Wifi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Remote Control: Free app control the smart plug by your smartphone (ios 8.0 or above/Android 4.4 or above). You can control the smart outlet at anytime anywhere. Only support 2.4Ghz wifi.

