This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $9.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s roughly $4 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Take the hassle out of grilling and cooking in the kitchen with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once you’ve completed a meal, you’ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re willing to ditch smartphone connectivity, you could opt for Rubbermaid’s Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $4 Prime shipped to further reduce today’s spending. Bear in mind that it is analog, so it may be more difficult to read. That being said, nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

You can find more deals like this one in our home goods guide. Recent and notable additions include food storage and pantry containers from $7, a batch of air fryers from $49.50, and even a Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker for $14. Once it’s time for cleanup, this OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack could come in handy for $28.

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Useful Smart Alerts: If temperatures fall out of your preset range, an alarm will sound, and you will get a phone alerts notification via the Govee Home app. The probe measuring range is 0° to 300°C /32° to 572°F. Note: press and hold the orange button for 3 seconds to power on.

Convenient Remote Monitoring: Tired of waiting near a hot grill, With a 230ft/70m smart Bluetooth wireless control range(no obstructions), you are free to relax and check your temperatures on your smartphone at a glance. Remember to remove the protective tip before use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!