Your summer movie nights need a Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker, now just $14 (Reg. up to $40)

Macy’s is now offering the Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker for $13.93 with free shipping in orders over $25 and no-cost pickup options. Regularly closer to $40, this is a deep 65% price drop and the lowest total we can find. Most of these stirring popcorn makers start in the $20 range at Amazon and just go up from there. For comparison, Bella’s standard model without the stirring goes for $30 at Best Buy. Alongside the aluminum and plastic build, this model’s 800-watt heating system can make up to 20-cups of popcorn at a time. The non-stick heating plate and mechanical stirrer mean you won’t need nearly as much oil, while heat resistant sides are joined by the plastic top that doubles as a serving bowl and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable electric options we can find right now. Even this upright Dash model that’s on sale is going for $17 Prime shipped right now. You’re best bet for something more affordable would be one of these silicone microwave model in the $10 range at Amazon.

Today’s cooking and kitchen deals include the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, this Philips pasta maker, and the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack. But there’s more than just cooking supplies in our home goods guide. You’ll also find deep deals on Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp, the road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge, and a rare price drop on Herman Miller furniture pieces with 15% in savings right here.

More on the Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker:

A delicious snack is ready in no time with Bella’s popcorn popper. It heats quickly and features a mechanical stir system that means you need less oil. Approx. dimensions: 13.18″L x 11.81″W x 9.75″H; 3.70-lbs. 800-watt heating system makes up to five quarts (20 cups) of popcorn with up to a 95 percent pop rate for multiple batches. Non-stick heating plate with mechanical stirrer cuts down on the amount of oil needed. Heat resistant side handles for safe handling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!