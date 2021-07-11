FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to new low of $150 following rare discount

Amazon currently offers the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for $149.99 shipped in two colorways. Down from the $170 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer is only the second notable discount to date and marks a new all-time low. Whether it’s for stepping up the Zoom call game or ensuring your Twitch streams are even higher quality, the Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080 60FPS recording. Alongside both Mac and Windows support thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a compact design to keep your setup streamlined and clutter-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the more modern additions like USB-C connectivity or 60 FPS recording, stepping down to Logitech C930e 1080p Webcam at $82 is a solid idea. This alternative will still be nearly as good of a Zoom call upgrade as the lead deal, but might not cut it for those hoping to kickstart their streams if the higher frame rate is a must. Though there is a unique 90-degree field of view here, which makes it a notable offering at 45% less than the lead deal.

Speaking of Logitech, yet another way to upgrade your workstation falls to its popular MX Master 2S Mouse, which is also on sale. Following a 50% discount, this highly-rated mouse has returned to its lowest price to date at $50.

Logitech StreamCam features:

Share your passion with Logitech streamcam Designed with creators in mind it’s the perfect camera to get streaming quickly on Twitch YouTube Instagram stories and more Start broadcasting smarter today If your streaming needs more polish then check out Logitech capture Logitech capture is powerful streaming software that makes creating content easy fast and intuitive Logitech capture enables you to adjust camera settings.

