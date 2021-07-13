LEGO rolls out new 2,200-piece Volkswagen T2 Camper Van complete with retro stylings

Today, the LEGO Group is expanding its collection of brick-built vehicles with yet another blast from the past. This time, it’s offering the iconic Volkswagen T2 Camper Van out of over 2,200 pieces complete with a retro coat of paint and plenty of fitting accessories. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on how to add this one to your collection.

Volkswagen T2 Camper Van

Inspired by the real-life version of the ride released in the late 1960s, the latest LEGO vehicle to join its brick-built garage arrives as the Volkswagen T2 Camper Van. Debuting as the third Creator Expert set of the year, it stacks up to 2,207 pieces, making it the latest of the batch so far. Once fully pieced together, it measures over 13.5 inches long and 6 inches high in order to pack in plenty of details.

Continuing the collection of LEGO versions of iconic Volkswagen rides, this one arrives with a sleek two-tone color scheme that pairs baby blue with white accenting to give off a pretty, old-school vibe. There’s also plenty of little decals on the outside spelling out things like peace and love. Everything else about the build is quite fitting for its retro inspiration, given you’ll find a brick-built surfboard, a pair of collapsible chairs, and more to really live out the West Coast lifestyle.

On the inside, there’s a full set of furnishings to round out the package of the T2 Camper Van. A tent pops out of the roof just like you’d find on the real thing, not to mention a sliding door to access all of the interior details.

The new Volkswagen T2 Camper Van joins two other LEGO Creator Expert vehicles this year, headlined by the recent Pickup Truck that launched after the Porsche 911 from the beginning of the year.

Joining a growing list of new creations due out on August 1, the new LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van will launch with a $179.99 price tag. It’s on the more expensive end of the Creator Expert lineup, but it comes with an increased part count and even more included accessories to sell the retro surfing vibes.

After seeing a collection of new brick-built vehicles toward the end of June and start of this month, today’s new LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van still manages to stand out. Sporting a pretty unique design in the world of LEGO cars, the blue-and-white color scheme is just as slick as the actual build. We’ve been big fans of the Creator Expert series in the past, so expect much of that to carry over to the latest release.

