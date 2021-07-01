Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest LEGO Creator Expert vehicle that enters with a more rustic approach to the classic cars we’ve seen in the past. Stacking up to over 1,600 pieces, the all-new LEGO Pickup Truck delivers a version of the ride from back in the 1950s complete with all the vintage detailing you’d expect. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming set, which is now available for pre-order.

LEGO Pickup Truck joins Creator Expert vehicle lineup

Delivering the latest Creator Expert vehicle, the new LEGO Pickup Truck arrives with a fresh take on the collection. While it still sticks with the more retro-leaning approach of assembling a classic vehicle, the LEGO Group has shifted away from sports cars and the like for a more rural offering.

Inspired by the real-world models from the 1950s, this version of Pickup Truck arrives with a classic coat of paint and overall design that perfectly captures the mid-century aesthetic. Measuring 13 inches long, the set has plenty of room to pack in details like a stepside bed, opening doors, and removable wooden side railings. That’s on top of an authentic re-creation of the engine under the hood as well as some other interior furnishings in the cabin.







Alongside the actual truck itself, the LEGO Group has assembled plenty of little accessories to help sell the more countryside focus of the vehicle. Ranging from farm gear like a wheelbarrow and watering can to crates of veggies, a milk pail, and more, all of the side builds certainly help the LEGO Pickup Truck stick the landing in the theming department. Though unlike the Fiat 500 from last year that teased the Colosseum, this year’s Creator Expert vehicle doesn’t seem to foreshadow the launch of a kit we’ll see later on in 2021.

Launching later this fall

Joining the ever-growing list of kits that’ll be launching come fall, the new LEGO Pickup Truck will be arriving on October 1. It enters with a $129.99 price tag and is now available for pre-order for those who want to lock in their purchases ahead of time.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having grown up in a more rural area of Pennsylvania, pickup trucks just like the new LEGO version were a pretty common sight. I can imagine the same thing will be true for a lot of builders, with the latest Creator Expert vehicle striking more of a nostalgic chord than some of the flashier cars we’ve seen as of late.

So even though it’s a departure from the norm for the theme, there’s more than enough to like here just about the overall build before even getting to how solid a value it seems in the part-per-dollar sense. It’s great that the LEGO Group put this one up for pre-order ahead of time, because I could have absolutely seen it selling out on day one.

Until it launches in October, you’ll want to check out all of the new LEGO creations you can buy right now. A batch of sets just dropped today for July, headlined by the adidas Originals Superstar kicks and Ideas Typewriter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!