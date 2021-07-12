This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback from 124,000+) via Amazon is offering its USB-C to Dual USB-A Adapter for $6.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you use an iPad Pro, MacBook, or Android smartphone, this versatile hub is ready to work with all of them. Simply plug it into a compatible USB-C device to garner two Type-A USB 3.0 ports. You’ll stand to benefit from 5Gb/s performance and a clean appearance that should pair nicely with a wide variety of gadgets. UGREEN highlights compatibility with Chromebooks, MacBooks, Windows laptops, Android smartphones, iPads, and the list goes one. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to beat the deal above. But if you’d stand to benefit from having two adapters, this nonda listing can be nabbed for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get two compact Type-C to USB-A adapters, each of which support 5Gb/s data transfer speeds just like the deal above. With more than 28,000 Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides. Highlights include this RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount for $30 alongside a notable price drop on Anker’s portable power stations, USB-C hubs, and more from $9. And if your desk or nightstand could use a bit of light, don’t miss Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp for $26. Finally, iPad Pro or Air users will likely want to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys coverage of Satechi’s folding Stand and Hub dock.

UGREEN USB-C to Dual USB-A Adapter features:

High-speed Data Transmission: The USB C Adapter supports the transfer of movies and music within a few seconds at a transmission speed of 5 Gbps.

Plug & Play: No external driver or power supply is required, and it is designed for portable devices.

Sleek Design: Compact, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing design. Take it with you anywhere you go. Durable aluminum alloy to ensure that it doesn’t wear out over time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!