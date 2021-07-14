Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer for just $13 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger for $13.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Despite wielding a compact design, this Amazon-branded offering is ready to be your car battery backup solution. It functions as both a charger and maintainer, paving the way for you to easily top off your vehicle’s battery. Not only is it compatible with cars, but also motorcycles, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/800mA of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, why not use some of today’s savings on a can of Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It’ll only set you back $7 and is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” More than 4,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Once you’re all done here, why not clean your car with this AstroAI Foam Cannon at $16.50? And speaking of battery recharging, did you see this AA kit for under $15? Other deals that are bound to come in handy range from Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit with two batteries for $69 alongside a batch of Amazon Basics hand tools from $6.

Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger features:

Battery charger for cars, motorcycles, boats, and more; fully charges and maintains the appropriate storage voltage

Compatible with lead acid, absorbed glass mat, and gel type batteries; fused alligator clips for easily connecting to a battery

Plugs into a 120V outlet and outputs 12V at 800mA; spark proof with reverse polarity protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!