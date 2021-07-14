FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer for just $13 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
33% off $13

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger for $13.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Despite wielding a compact design, this Amazon-branded offering is ready to be your car battery backup solution. It functions as both a charger and maintainer, paving the way for you to easily top off your vehicle’s battery. Not only is it compatible with cars, but also motorcycles, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/800mA of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, why not use some of today’s savings on a can of Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It’ll only set you back $7 and is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” More than 4,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Once you’re all done here, why not clean your car with this AstroAI Foam Cannon at $16.50? And speaking of battery recharging, did you see this AA kit for under $15? Other deals that are bound to come in handy range from Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit with two batteries for $69 alongside a batch of Amazon Basics hand tools from $6.

Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger features:

  • Battery charger for cars, motorcycles, boats, and more; fully charges and maintains the appropriate storage voltage
  • Compatible with lead acid, absorbed glass mat, and gel type batteries; fused alligator clips for easily connecting to a battery
  • Plugs into a 120V outlet and outputs 12V at 800mA; spark proof with reverse polarity protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stic...
Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook ...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls...
Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading servi...
Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic dr...
Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headp...
Add this metal bench to your garden or patio for $100 s...
Rock out to a $76 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Show More Comments

Related

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Amazon low

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick returns to Amazon low at just $30

$30 Learn More
80% off

Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook Gold Box sale with up to 80% in savings

$3 Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Reg. $30)

$23.50 Learn More

Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series

Try for FREE Learn More
Save $30

Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic drops to lowest price of the year at $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Learn More