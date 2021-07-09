FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, and more up to 41% off

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set for $14.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re in need of a basic socket and screwdriver set or simply want one that keeps everything all in one place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 28 pieces of Amazon-made gear with items ranging from a 3-way ratchet screwdriver to sockets, magnetic bits, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul each and every piece from one place to another. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading too find more Amazon-made hand tool deals priced from $6.

More Amazon hand tool deals:

More interested in power tools? Great, because a variety of Hammerhead kits are discounted as low as $17. Other deals that could be up your alley include CRAFTSMAN’s 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit at $119 or this magnetic wristband for $6.50. And if your workshop or garage could use a bit more light, this 4-pack of 5,000-lumen bulbs will do the trick at $23.

Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench/Bit Set features:

  • 28 in 1 Multi-socket & Screwdriver Set made of durable, wear-resistant steel for hardness and durability
  • Includes 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel, 13 wear-resistant steel sockets, 1 3-way ratchet screwdriver, 1 ratchet wrench and 1 coupler driver
  • Reversible ratchet system made of alloy steel, ensuring smooth ratcheting in both directions and precise adjustment

