Upgrade your outdoor space with this 48-foot outdoor string light kit at 2021 low of $28

Addlon Lighting (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor String Light Kit for $28.03 shipped. Today’s deal saves you around $16 and comes within $0.20 of its all-time low, marking the best price in 2021. It’s weatherproof and heavy-duty designed to withstand the elements when used in an outdoor setting. There are 15 bulbs across the string which spans a total of 48-feet, meaning that around 3.11 feet will be between each light. The nice thing is that, while it ships with 11W incandescent bulbs, you can replace them with LEDs should you need to do so. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 13,000 happy shoppers.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since it’s all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

Looking for indoor smart home gear? Look no further than this LIFX LED bulb discount we found earlier this morning. It’s down to $13.50, which is a new low that we’ve tracked this year from its normal $27 going rate. It also supports Alexa and Assistant, making it a great way to upgrade any smart home. There’s plenty of other discounts in our smart home guide, as well, so be sure to give that a look too.

More on the Addlon Outdoor String Light Kit:

Weatherproof & Heavy-duty: This outdoor string lights are UL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.

Dimmer Compatible to Set The Right Mood: For greater mood lighting flexibility and a soft glow, a dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere for a birthday party, family reunion, or wedding reception. It adds flair to bistro deck porch patio garden backyard terrace pergola café restaurant malls for wedding BBQ party banquets, also suitable for tree-lighting like Christmas tree.

Ideal Outdoor Lighting: Each strand contains 15 E26 based hanging sockets, provided with 11W S14 incandescent bulbs . The distance between bulbs is approximately 3.11FT. This Heavy-duty light is bright enough and ideal illumination anywhere.

