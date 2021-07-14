Salomon Outlet Sale offers markdowns up to 60% off: Hiking shoes, apparel, more

Salomon offers new styles to its outlet with deals up to 60% off including hiking shoes, running styles, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive fee shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get outdoors with the Alphacross Blast GTS Trail and Hiking Shoes for men. They’re currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $110. These shoes were designed to help you propel up the mountain edge with unique ridges on the outsole that stop you from slipping on uneven or muddy ground. They’re also waterproof, quick-drying, and cushioned for added comfort. The all black coloring is also versatile to pair with all of your workout wear too. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below the jump or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

