Samsung’s 1TB T7 Portable SSD + fingerprint protection matching Amazon 2021 low at $170

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD for $169.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $230, and staying there for most of 2020, it has recently been listed in the $190 range and is now matching the Amazon 2021 low. This model bring blazing fast solid-state data transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s inside of a shock-resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6-feet. From there, you’ll find fingerprint security and password protection alongside an LED square to “keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Drop down to the 500GB capacity to save some cash if you can do without the full 1TB above. This one will save you an additional $60 right now at $110 and carries the same solid user ratings, transfer speeds, and fingerprint protection.

We are also still tracking some notable deals on the fabric-wrapped Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C SSD models with deals from $77 right here alongside everything else in our Mac accessory hub. For some more portable solutions we have some solid price drops on flash drives as well including this $18 metal Samsung option and a bunch more starting from just $6. Then dive into our constantly updated Apple guide for all of the best MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch deals.

More on the Samsung T7 Touch SSD:

FINGERPRINT SECURITY: SSD with fingerprint and password security

BLAZING FAST STORAGE: Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1 000 MB/s. Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than hard drives

LED STATUS INDICATOR: The T7 Touch features an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance

