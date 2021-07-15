Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, silicone, adhesive, more from $4

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its AirTags keychain cases and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is a 2-pack of Leather AirTags Keychain Cases for $9.74 when code 9FBTC2XZ has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts with today’s offer saving you 35% in order to mark a new all-time low. These AirTags cases provide an affordable way to clip Apple’s item finders onto your keychain, backpack, and more. The leather covers hold everything in place while still showing off the signature white plastic and stainless steel design and features an integrated keyring clip to round out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more bundles starting at $4, as well as details on a stackable promo that drops each case as low as $1.

Those looking to grab more than just a single one of the already-discounted packages can also save an extra 20% when picking up two of these bundles. Just decide which colors or styles catch your eye and add them both to your cart where the price will automatically drop. Thanks to the discountes above, this offer will stack in order to bring each individual AirTags case down to as low as $1, marking the best prices yet.

While yesterday saw a new Apple TV Siri Remote case with an integrated spot to place in an AirTag, you’ll want to check out the latest from Spigen that just arrived as a new wallet-friendly cover. And for something a bit more premium, we just took a hands-on look at Nomad’s Horween Leather AirTags cases in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); Tag not included. High-quality genuine leather provides a stylish look and premium feel. Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keys, bag, and more. Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable. Sturdy metal snap keeps your Tag from falling out and makes installation and removal a breeze

