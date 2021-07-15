New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set at $23.50

Amazon is now offering the 4-container Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set for $23.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, this is 21% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, about $1 below our previous mention, and best we can find. This set contains four glass food storage containers with airtight and “leak-proof” lids as well as stain/odor resistant finishes, and more. A perfect option for leftovers, meal preperations, or your taking a lunch on-the-go, the bases are oven-safe up to 450-degrees and everything can get thrown in the microwave or dishwasher as well Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another great option is the 21-container set of plastic Rubbermaid food storage containers at $18.50. Not only is that a whole lot more containers for the price, this is a 4+ star rated set from over 55,000 Amazon customers. They aren’t made of oven-safe glass like today’s lead deal, but are great for leftovers, lunches, and more just the same.

Just make sure you swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware, cooking gear, and household essentials. We have solid offers on Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electric kettle, Gold Box air purifier offers, AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden, and this 4-pack of draining succulent pots, just to name a few.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set:

LEAK-PROOF AND AIRTIGHT: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers have crystal-clear lids that are 100% airtight and leak-proof, plus odor and stain resistant

EASY STORAGE AND REHEATING: Glass containers have vented, microwave-safe lids for easy, splatter-resistant microwaving

SPACE SAVING: Space-saving, modular Rubbermaid containers are perfect for stacking and organization

OVEN-SAFE: Glass bases are oven-safe up to 450 degrees F, so they double as glass cookware and serve ware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!