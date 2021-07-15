Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets launch this fall, pre-order now

Last month, the folks at Arcade1Up unleashed a new collection of scale arcade cabinets, bringing various classics into its lineup for the first time. Amongst those recent unveils, Turtles in Time was one of the machines that particularly caught our eye. And now for retro gamers who have the same soft spot for TMNT, pre-orders have gone live for those looking to bring it to their collections alongside yet another one of the brand’s popular cabinets. Head below for all of the details on the Arcade1Up pre-orders for both 4-player Turtles in Time and X-Men cabinets.

Arcade1Up Turtles in Time cabinet goes up for pre-order

As the latest from Arcade1Up, its new Turtles in Time cabinet has long been asked for by fans. Now that wait will soon be coming to an end, as the retro gaming machine will be arriving officially later this fall after being announced last month. Complete with all of the high-quality decals we’ve come to expect from the brand’s other releases, this cabinet packs a themed riser to elevate the 3/4-scale version up to a closer replicate of a full-sized model.

Decked out with four sets of arcade sticks and buttons, the cabinet arrives with two different TMNT games to play. There’s of course its namesake, Turtles in Time, but also the game that started it all with the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles making an appearance, too.

Joining the rest of the Arcade1Up lineup on October 31, the new Turtles in Time cabinet arrives with a $649.99 price tag. It’s also now available for pre-order from Best Buy. But before you lock in your order, be sure to go get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Arcade1Up’s 4-player X-Men cabinet goes up for pre-order, too

Alongside the Turtles in Time cabinet that we saw announce back at E3, Arcade1Up is also returning today in order to take wraps off of the pre-order details of yet another cabinet. Having launched back at CES, the 4-player X-Men release can now be locked in ahead of shipping later this year.

As a quick refresher, the Arcade1Up X-Men cabinet arrives as another one of the brand’s latest multiplayer release and packs four sets of arcade controls to get you and your friends in on the action. You’ll be able to play as various superheroes from the Marvel universe ranging from Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, and Storm, as well as some of the mainstays in the MCU like Captain America in The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

Slated to launch on September 30, you can now pre-order this cabinet at Target. It enters with a $699.99 price tag, making it one of the more expensive cabinets from the brand. Or go check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

