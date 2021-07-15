FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Urban Shop Swivel Mesh Desk Chair for $36.49 shipped. That’s 19% off the routine $45 price tag and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This highly-affordable solution boasts a standout navy colorway with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. Thanks to mesh backing, you can expect it to be breathable, helping keep you cool throughout your day. Once assembled it will span roughly 20.9 by 22.2 by 33.5 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once your office chair is set up, why not give your desk a once over with one of Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes? Right now you can score a 24-pack for around $3 thanks to an on-page 15% off coupon. Each of these are perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting just about any surface. Well over 6,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And if you’re in need of a new desk, we still have a roundup of solutions priced as low as $39. Other home office-friendly deals include loads monitor markdowns as low as $140 from a couple days ago alongside four fresh price drops from $116. No matter which monitor you purchase or already have, if it’s VESA compatible, this RGB gas-spring gaming mount could be worth snagging at $30.

Urban Shop Swivel Mesh Desk Chair features:

  • Features: Padded Seat and Mesh back, swivel base and wheel casters for effortless mobility
  • Product Dimensions: 20. 86” L x 22” 17. 71 x 33. 46 ” H
  • Includes: 5 wheels for easy transport around the office
  • Adjustable: Seat height lifts with hydraulic lever to adjust to your desk or working space
  • Everday Use: Perfect for home offices, student desks, vanities or as an accent chair

