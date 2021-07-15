LEGO officially unveils new UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship with nearly 3,300 pieces

It’s been 17 months since first being announced, but the wait for the LEGO UCS Republic Gunship is now over. Today, the LEGO Group is officially taking the wraps off of the new creation, which stacks up to nearly 3,300 pieces in order to assemble the iconic ship from a galaxy far, far away. Complete with authentic details, the massive model pairs with two minifigures and all of the display-worthy features you’d expect. Head below for all of the details on the all-new Clone Wars creation.

LEGO officially unveils new UCS Republic Gunship

As the latest Ultimate Collectors Series set, the Republic Gunship joins other iconic vehicles from the Star Wars universe to receive a detailed recreation. This time around, the notable ship from the Clone Wars arrives with 3,292 pieces.

The model itself is fittingly comprised mainly of white exterior bricks and measures in at over 27 inches long. That makes it one of the largest LEGO creations from the UCS collection, though a decent portion of the build is hollow space as you’d expect from the Republic Gunship. As for other essentials from the ship, there are plenty of new elements here that help achieve its signature ball turrets on each side, as well as the unique cockpit pieces and bubbles on the wings.

In terms of features, there are quite a few ways that the LEGO designers have managed to pack in some added ways to interact with the model on top of the set’s display-worthiness. The doors on the Republic Gunship can open and close in order to reveal more of the UCS set’s interior. That’s alongside a ramp on the back that can open and close and some other posable pieces throughout.

While we knew that Jedi Bob wasn’t going to make an appearance, the LEGO Group is including an iconic Jedi master in the set. Mace Windu leads the way in the UCS Republic Gunship alongside a fitting Geonosis-style Clone Trooper.

Alongside the actual Republic Gunship, the LEGO Group is including many of the other staples of the UCS lineup, such as a display stand and information plaque. In terms of the former, it angles the ship into a more angled pose than if it were just sitting on your shelf, but isn’t quite as dynamic we’ve seen from sets like the last year’s A-Wing.

Joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup

Officially launching on August 1, the new UCS Republic Gunship will be joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup at the start of next month. It arrives with a $349.99 price tag.









9to5Toys’ take:

After such a long wait, it’s fantastic to see such an amazing model come from the LEGO Group with the UCS Republic Gunship. I am loving the overarching design, and think that the designer did a wonderful job of bringing the iconic Clone Wars vehicle into the Ultimate Collectors Series lineup. It isn’t by any means perfect though. The minifigure selection is something we knew going into the launch would be a bit of a letdown, but aside from that I’m sure many LEGO fans will be more than happy with the actual model.

Aside from the fact that I’ll be picking up every summer LEGO Star Wars, the Gunship certainly stands out from the lineup and looks to be one of the more notable creations from a galaxy far, far away in recent years, UCS or not.

What are your thoughts on the new LEGO UCS Republic Gunship? Will you be picking it up alongside the rest of the summer Star Wars collection come August 1? Let us know in the comments below.

