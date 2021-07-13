Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWide, 4K, more up to 31% off

Amazon is offering a variety of monitor markdowns up to 31% off. Our top pick is the Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor (G34w-10) for $339.99 shipped. That’s $120 off what you’d pay at Lenovo and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be your moment. Lenovo’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. When it comes to I/O, across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more discounted monitors priced as low as $140.
More monitors on sale:
- Acer 27-inch 1080p FreeSync (KG271): $155 (Reg. $180)
- MSI Optix 27-inch 1440p 165Hz (G273QPF): $300 (Reg. $360)
- ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz (VG27AQ1A): $342 (Reg. $400)
- ASUS 24-inch 1080p Monitor with Webcam: $140 (Reg. $169)
- Dell 27-inch 1080p (S2721HS): $180 (Reg. $200)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved 1080p 240Hz (XZ270): $267 (Reg. $330)
- AOC Agon 27-inch 4K (AG271UG): $466 (Reg. $675)
- MSI Optix 1080p 165Hz (MAG274R2): $230 (Reg. $270)
- LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p 144Hz (27GN800-B): $297 (Reg. $349)
- Acer 27-inch 1440p FreeSync (XG270HU): $300 (Reg. $349)
- HP 28-inch 4K (V28): $260 (Reg. $310)
Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:
- WQHD delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21: 9 ultra-wide 34-inch panel
- AMD Radeon FreeSync
technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
- This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing
- VESA wall mount ready; adjustable tilt and lift for perfect posture and a clear view
