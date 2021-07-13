FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWide, 4K, more up to 31% off

-
Amazon is offering a variety of monitor markdowns up to 31% off. Our top pick is the Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor (G34w-10) for $339.99 shipped. That’s $120 off what you’d pay at Lenovo and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be your moment. Lenovo’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. When it comes to I/O, across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more discounted monitors priced as low as $140.

More monitors on sale:

Before moving on, you may want to scope out some of the related deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples include this RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount for $30 or a dual monitor solution at only $15. And don’t forget that LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine Monitors are priced from $320 alongside the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz at $567. Finally, take a moment to catch up the news when you read our coverage of Sceptre’s new 4K 70Hz monitor in addition to the latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor at $260.

Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • WQHD delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21: 9 ultra-wide 34-inch panel
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
  • This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing
  • VESA wall mount ready; adjustable tilt and lift for perfect posture and a clear view

