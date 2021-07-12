This modern soho desk is down to $59, more from $28 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the AZ L1 Life Modern Soho Desk in Walnut 1 for $58.78 shipped. While several colorways are on sale, this unit delivers the steepest price drop taking $60+ off. Best of all, you’ll come within $6 of the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you work a hybrid schedule or fully from home, building out an office space that you will love is a worthwhile investment. This unit sheds much of the bulk found in other offerings, making it a breeze to clean and move whenever your office’s layout needs to be refreshed. Assembly is said to take 15 minutes or less and once complete this desk will span 47.2 by 23.6 by 29.1 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desks on sale and priced as low as $28.

More desks on sale:

While you’re at it, why not consider grabbing this RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount at $30? You can also cash in on Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light at $70 alongside a USB-C adapter with two USB-A ports for $6. Oh, and don’t forget about Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp at $26 or Herman Miller’s Home Office 2.0 sale for 15% off.

AZ L1 Life Modern Soho Desk features:

With metal legs and adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor.

23.6″ wide, provide ample space for computer, monitor, printer , writing, study and other home office activities, the underneath leg distance is 42.9″ you can make the best of it in a dorm room, Great for allowing tall people plenty of leg room.

2.5″ thick Wood-based panel desktop, water and scratch-proof, very easy to clean, computer frame is made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures stability and durability, 1.57″ by 1.57″ width strong enough to support heavy duty parcels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!