Score two adjustable PowerBlock dumbbells for the home gym at $290 (Reg. up to $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $289.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $500 and fetching a bloated $600+ on both Amazon and Walmart, this is $10 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. A great space-saving addition to your home gym, these dumbbells range from 2.5 to 50-pounds (in 2.5-pound increments) and take up far less space than an entire set of non-adjustable dumbbells. Supporting a wide-range of exercises and growing with you through your fitness journey, a simple weight selection pin is used to adjust the weight alongside padded handles with wrist protection and they ship with a 10-year PowerBlock warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for some more modest dumbbells to stay in shape, take a look at the Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex options from $17 Prime shipped. Ranging from 10-pounds all the way up to 50, these dumbbells carry solid 4+ star ratings from over 19,000 Amazon customers and are backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty.

While we are talking health and fitness, be sure to refresh your footwear and apparel in today’s Nike sale featuring up to 40% off FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, and more, alongside everything else in our fashion hub. You’ll also want to check out deals on Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike, the latest MyProtein sale, and these ongoing price drops on Pure Protein bar 12-packs. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Nixon Heat Watch that brings Olympian-ready waterproofing to the world’s thinnest digital design.

More PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set:

The Personal Trainer Set is a hybrid set utilizing the weight stack from the Personal Set and the handles of the Elite Set. The Personal Trainer Set allows the user to achieve every 2.5 lb jump within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell. Set comes with 2 dumbbells total.

