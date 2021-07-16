Nike adds new markdowns to its up to 40% off sale: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, more

Nike is updating your activewear with up to 40% off new styles for summer. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on apparel, running shoes, on-trend sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Get running with the React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $121, which is $39 off the original rate. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, and designed for comfort. The insole is cushioned as well as the tongue and you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. They’re great for road or treadmill workouts and rated 4.1/5 stars from Nike customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

