Sony is doubling down on the wearable speaker market by adding yet another release to its portfolio. In photos, it does not appear to be as bulky as its predecessor, which we reviewed early last year. Upward-firing speakers, 20-hour battery life, dual beamforming microphones, and what Sony touts as a comfortable design all work together to deliver what the company touts as the “ultimate work-from-home companion.” It’s pitched as great for taking conference calls and listening to music while being able to “walk around in total comfort.” Continue reading to learn more.

Sony’s all-new wearable speaker targets remote workers

It doesn’t matter if you’re tidying up the house or knocking out a day of remote work in your home office, Sony’s latest wearable speaker wants to be a go-to device. This release packs quite a few features into a compact package with notable inclusions ranging from 20-hour battery life to USB-C charging, the ability to pair two Bluetooth devices at once, and much more.

Anyone who is used to relying on AirPods and many other earbuds on the market will undoubtedly be thrilled to discover that Sony SRS-NB10 boasts dedicated mute, volume, and power buttons. Similar to Echo Frames, this wearable speaker targets your ears to minimize how audible this speaker is to others around you.

Beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing will be hard at work in an attempt to diminish feedback, echoes, and more. In the event that you forget to refuel Sony’s wearable speaker before work, a 10-minute charge over USB-C will result in one hour of audio playback.

“The new NB10 is the perfect work-from-home product, offering impressive new features that can power anyone through their workday,” said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. “With stunning call quality and a comfortable design, customers can keep this on all day long without shutting out the world around them.”

Pricing and availability

The all-new Sony SRS-NB10 wearable speaker will have a list price of $149.99. Two colorways will be manufactured and range from charcoal gray to white. While a specific release date has yet to be announced, Sony plans to launch at some point during the month of September. For some reason Sony has chosen not to open up pre-orders at this time, but anyone that is interested can request to be notified when this product officially goes on sale.

9to5Toys’ Take

The jury will be out until September, but with Bose, Sony, JBL, and even Hori have begun dipping their toes into the wearable speaker market. Only time will tell if it will become a viable product category to continue developing, but I must admit that I am definitely intrigued. Wearing earbuds and over-ear headphones tends to get uncomfortable after a bit for me, so something like this could be actually turn out to be a worthy alternative.

