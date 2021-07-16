FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eastbay takes up to 50% off activewear from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

-
FashionEastbay
50% off from $12

Eastbay offers up to 50% off select gear including top brands from Nike, ASICS, adidas, Under Armour, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Do you like to run? If so, the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes are a must-have. This style is currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes were made for indoor or outdoor training and are highly-supportive. The material is breathable to help you stay comfortable as well as cushioned throughout the base. The rigid outsole promotes traction and they’re also flexible giving you a natural stride. With over 400 positive reviews from Eastbay customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

