Bring four highly-rated Etekcity lanterns to the camp site for $21.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $27+)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Etekcity Camping Lanterns for $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 or more, today’s deal is at least 20% off the going rate, within a few cents of the 2-pack, and the lowest total we can find. These lanterns provide 360-degree lighting via 30 individual, low-consumption LED bulbs for your camping trips and bonfires this summer. A pair of included AA batteries keep the lanterns running for up to 30 hours while a small compartment on the top can be used for storing small items. The whole thing is collapsible for easy transportation and this 4-pack carries a 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Score some affordable Amazon Basics AA batteries to keep your lanterns running all summer long from $3.50 Prime shipped. Or just opt for a rechargeable model like this Energizer 360 LED Camping Lantern at under $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers alongside multiple lighting modes and a glow-in-the-dark button.

The go head over to our sports, fitness, and outdoor adventure gear hub for additional deals including this Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler with 5-day ice retention at under $30 (Reg. $49). We also have some notable workout gear on sale including Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike and more from $94.50 and this morning’s offer on the adjustable PowerBlock dumbbells, among others right here.

More on the Etekcity Camping Lanterns:

Compact and Lightweight: The extremely lightweight build(less than 10oz) allows you to take your lantern with ease, when not in use collapse the lantern as small as your phone. Fit your backpack or emergency kit perfectly

Bright but Not Blinding: 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs equipped, carrying 360° of luminous light and saving energy. It lights up the entire room or tent easily, but not blinding when looked in its direction.

Super-Easy To Operate: Easily expand or collapse the lantern to turn on/off the lantern and to moderate the brightness you need.

Batteries Included: AA batteries are pre-installed in the lantern, enable the lantern to light up to 30 hours of regular, continuous use. Also, replacing AA batteries doesn’t cost much.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!