Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $149.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings in order to drop the price to within $1 of the all-time low and mark the second-best price to date. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also be able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 7,300 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 to save some extra cash. While not quite as feature-packed as the ANC-equipped pair of earbuds, these still deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Or for other ways to get in on some personal audio upgrades without paying full price, check out our headphones guide. While Apple’s premium AirPods Max are still on sale at a new low of $84 off, we’re tracking some much more affordable and value-packed earbuds with the Anker Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 at $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

