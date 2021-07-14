FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds now $100 in all colors (23% off)

23% off $100

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds for $99.99 shipped in all colorways. That’s 23% or $30 off the regular $130 price tag and the lowest price we can find. We have seen the black and blue set go for slightly less on Amazon as well as a Best Buy earlier this year, but this is a great chance to score them at a discount in any color you want. Alongside “targeted” active noise cancellation via the Soundcore app, you’ll find HearID tech that “intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup.” The included charging case supports up to 27-hours of wireless play time and is joined by a 6-mic array for taking calls as well as “drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers [that] offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.” Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Additional details below. 

Drop down to the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds from $43 shipped to save even more. These extremely high-rated earbuds are a great budget-friendly option with USB-C connectivity, an even longer 40-hour playtime, and an IPX7 waterproof rating. Just don’t expect to get the specialized noise cancellation here. 

Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the expanded Soundcore lineup with new Life P3 ANC earbuds as well as the latest Anker Life Q35 headphones. Then go dive into some of the brand’s currently available deals including this morning’s roundup of home gear, all of these portable power stations and USB-C hubs from $9, and these smart home security systems at up to $98 off

More on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro:

  • Pure Sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling: Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound.
  • PureNote Driver Technology: Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.
  • HearID Personalized EQ: To ensure a perfect listening experience, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup just for your ears.

