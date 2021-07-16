FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Goal Zero takes wraps off new Yeti 1000 Core power station just in time for summer adventures

Today, Goal Zero is expanding its lineup of portable power stations with an all-new Yeti offering. Arriving as one of the more capable offerings from the brand, the new Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core delivers 1200W of power alongside a rugged design and several ports to keep all of your gear charged while camping or tailgating. Head below for all of the details.

Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000 Core

As the brand’s latest portable power station, the new Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core joins a pretty expansive list of offerings, but manages to stick out with its comprehensive feature set. The entire package is designed to handle refueling all of the gear in an off-grid setup, be it just your smartphone, or a computer, smaller appliances, and more.

It accomplishes that, thanks to a versatile selection of ports, headlined by a pair of full AC outlets. In terms of charging up smaller devices, those are supplemented by dual 2.4A USB-A slots, and the even more exciting inclusion of both a 60W and 18W USB-C output.

When it’s time to recharge, there’s a main input that pairs with an included 120W power supply to refuel the power station in around nine hours. There’s also support for 230W inputs, for those who want to top things off at a faster rate. And for truly off-grid setups, you can rely on a solar panel input.

Everything is packed into the same kind of rugged and outdoor-ready design we’ve come to expect from Goal Zero, with the Yeti 1000 Core following the precedent of its 1000X portable power station that launched last month. There’s much of the same integrated LED screen, too, which lets you monitor power usage stats and other metrics.

Now available for purchase, just in time for summer

Arriving as an Amazon exclusive, the all-new Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core enters with a fitting price point for its feature set. Now available for purchase, it’ll run you $899.95. That’s right in the middle of the other portable power station in its class.

9to5Toys Take

Sure, $900 is a lot for really any piece of gear like this, but Goal Zero certainly seems to be packing in a lot of value for its latest release. There are very few compromises with this portable power station, and a pretty competitive price tag makes it all the more compelling.

I’ll be excited to take a hands-on look at this one in the near future. While I don’t plan to take it along on any camping trips, Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core seems to deliver a pretty promising companion for becoming an essential for tailgates come this fall. I previously found its Sherpa 100PD to be a compelling option for more lightweight setups, but I am excited to see what all of the additional power can accomplish.

