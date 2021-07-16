FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a regularly up to $100 Insignia stainless steel air fryer today for $40 shipped

-
60% off $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 with refurbished models typically selling for around $69 at Amazon, today’s offer is 60% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. A wonderful alternative to deep frying that still leaves you with that delicious golden texture, it requires little to no oil to make it all happen. The adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees) is joined by a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and dishwasher-safe parts alongside a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any air fryers for less than $39 right now, especially those with a 5-quart capacity. But if you can make a smaller personal-sized option work (also good for side dishes), take a look at the Elite Gourmet EAF Air Fryer at $38 shipped. While not a whole lot less than today’s lead deal, if a smaller, more compact option is better for your needs, it is worth consideration. 

Then head right over to our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware, cooking essentials, and much more. This morning we spotted a solid offer on this Elite Gourmet single serve coffee maker that now joins deals on Ember’s Temperature Control Mug, the simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser, and Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, just to name a few. 

More on the Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family. 

