simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser now $50 (Reg. $60) + more up to 20% off

eCloseouts (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the simplehuman Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser for $49.85 shipped. Regularly $60 direct and at Amazon, this is slightly more than 17% off the going rate, and the lowest total we can find. We have only seen it go for less than this once on Amazon and that was a limited offer at $48. Alongside the brushed stainless steel exterior and no-drip valve, the touch-free design keeps germs and smudges at bay, plus you can even use it for hand sanitizer instead of soap. With no batteries required, a single charge up lasts around 3-months. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for a chance to score it for even less along with the rest of the simplehuman lineup.

One thing to keep in mind here, folks who sign up for simplehuman’s email blasts can score 20% off an entire order directly on the site right now. That will yield a slightly better price on the model above and just about everything else the brand sells. Some folks are having to wait quite a while for the email to arrive, but it is worth a shot, especially if you’ve never purchased something from the site before. Simply navigate to the top of this page to sign up for the emails and receive your code.

For something similar to today’s lead deal for even less, take a look at the Umbra Automatic Soap Dispenser. This touch-less model comes in at just $25.50 and carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers. It might not be quite as elegant looking to some, but you’ll still get a nice nickel finish and most of the same feature set as the simplehuman model.

More on the simplehuman Touch-Free Rechargeable Soap Dispenser:

TOUCH-FREE – Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind.

CLOG-PROOF TUBING PUMP – For precise and consistent soap flow.

FUNNEL REFILL OPENING – Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips.

VARIABLE DISPENSE – Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.

NO-DRIP VALVE – Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips.

