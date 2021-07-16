Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable speaker falls to new low at $127

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $126.70 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer arrives at a new Amazon all-time low with $23 in savings attached in order to undercut our previous mention by $3. Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull of the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A more budget-conscious shopper may not find the usual retro Marshall stylings to be worth the added price tag, in which case the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 may very well be a better option to consider. This speaker may not look as slick as you’ll find with the lead deal, but still delivers IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

But if you would prefer going with a more rugged and summer-friendly speaker, the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is currently on sale right now, as well. Having dropped to the best price since the start of the year, this popular offering is now down to $80 just in time to kick it poolside with you through the rest of the summer. And at 20% off, now is a great time to grab this waterproof speaker.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

