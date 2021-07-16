Oral-B electric toothbrushes from $27.50: Star Wars Kids, Pro 1000 Power, Bluetooth, more

We have spotted some notable deals on Oral-B electric toothbrushes at Amazon today starting with the Oral-B Star Wars Kids Electric Toothbrush at $27.60 shipped. Regularly $33, today’s deal is within $1 or so of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and a great way to get the kids brushing the right way early. Alongside the built-in timer to make sure they are getting the job done, it also sports an “extra soft brush head and special gentle mode for kids teeth and gums.” The bundle ships with a one brush head, the electric handle, four stickers, and the charger. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 happy parents. Head below for some adult models on sale as well.

More Oral-B electric toothbrush deals:

But for something even more affordable, consider the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush. This highly-rated option includes all of the most important features in an electric toothbrush for under $20 Prime shipped.

Then once your oral care is taken care of, swing by our fashion hub for a discounted wardrobe upgrade. You’ll find a new batch of Nike markdowns, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale, these Tommy Hilfiger deals from $10, and the new Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration.

More on the Oral-B Star Wars Kids Electric Toothbrush:

Includes 1 rechargeable handle, 1 charger, 1 brush head, 4 stickers

Removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush for healthy smiles

Includes round extra soft brush head and special gentle mode for kids teeth and gums

Makes brushing fun with the interchangeable handle stickers featuring star Wars

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!