FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oral-B electric toothbrushes from $27.50: Star Wars Kids, Pro 1000 Power, Bluetooth, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
40% off $27.50+

We have spotted some notable deals on Oral-B electric toothbrushes at Amazon today starting with the Oral-B Star Wars Kids Electric Toothbrush at $27.60 shipped. Regularly $33, today’s deal is within $1 or so of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and a great way to get the kids brushing the right way early. Alongside the built-in timer to make sure they are getting the job done, it also sports an “extra soft brush head and special gentle mode for kids teeth and gums.” The bundle ships with a one brush head, the electric handle, four stickers, and the charger. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 happy parents. Head below for some adult models on sale as well. 

More Oral-B electric toothbrush deals:

But for something even more affordable, consider the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush. This highly-rated option includes all of the most important features in an electric toothbrush for under $20 Prime shipped

Then once your oral care is taken care of, swing by our fashion hub for a discounted wardrobe upgrade. You’ll find a new batch of Nike markdowns, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale, these Tommy Hilfiger deals from $10, and the new Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration.

More on the Oral-B Star Wars Kids Electric Toothbrush:

  • Includes 1 rechargeable handle, 1 charger, 1 brush head, 4 stickers
  • Removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush for healthy smiles
  • Includes round extra soft brush head and special gentle mode for kids teeth and gums
  • Makes brushing fun with the interchangeable handle stickers featuring star Wars

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time lo...
Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable s...
Get your little genius the Osmo iPad starter STEM play ...
Rock out to a $84 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Perfect fades await: this 13-piece barber kit is at a n...
Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plun...
Ember’s prev-gen. Temperature Control Mug keeps y...
Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable st...
Show More Comments

Related

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Sun Joe 24V cordless electric power cleaner blows away grime at $60, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $500+

Score two adjustable PowerBlock dumbbells for the home gym at $290 (Reg. up to $500)

$290 Learn More