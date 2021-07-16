FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple refurb event goes live at Woot with iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, more from $70

Today only, Woot is closing out the week by launching a new certified refurbished Apple sale, discounting iPhones, Apple Watch, and more starting at $70. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $459.99 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $239 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 in order to mark a new the all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models at up to $469 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

First up, be sure to shop the entire sale right here, but then, go check out this notable offer on Apple AirPods Pro for $159.99 in certified refurbished condition. Typically fetching $249 in new condition, today’s offer is one of the best prices to date and a notable chance to score a pair at less than retail.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out recently like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

