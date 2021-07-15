FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 73-pc. Wrench and Screwdriver Set plunges to $13 (Save 27%, New low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
27% off $13

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 73-piece Magnetic Ratchet Wrench and Screwdriver Set for $13.04 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This kit has been bouncing between $14.50 and $19.50 over the last month or so and has overall been averaging around $18. Bearing that in mind, today’s offer slashes roughly 27% off and beats the newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you could use a nice variety of bits and sockets, this Amazon-made tool kit is worth a look. You’ll get a total of 73-pieces that also includes a ratchet screwdriver. Best of all, everything can be stored inside an included case, making it a cinch to haul from one place to another. The entire tool set spans 8 by 4.6 by 1.3 inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something more compact, consider the Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver at $12 Prime shipped. It delivers the ratcheting functionality offered by wrenches and comes with 12 different bits that are conveniently stored in its handle. Heat-treated chrome vanadium steel is used throughout to increase hardness alongside a finish that resists corrosion.

Other deals that may be up your alley include a 2-pack of 3-headed solar floodlights for $19.50, this Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower at $436, and even an Amazon Basics 12V/800mA car battery charger and maintainer for $13. Once you’re done projecting, why not grab a seat on this mid-century modern sofa at $215?

Amazon Basics 73-piece Wrench/Screwdriver Set features:

  • 73-piece magnetic ratchet wrench and screwdriver set for easily tightening and loosening fasteners; ideal for manually repairing popular electric appliances, like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, and more
  • 3 driver settings: clockwise and counter-clockwise ratcheting and fixed in the locked position; driver’s free-spinning base allows for turning the handle while easily maintaining consistent pressure
  • Made of chrome vanadium steel that has been heat treated for hardness; corrosion-resistant finish for added strength; non-slip handle provides a comfortable, secure grip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable st...
Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 Kids Edition sees fir...
This 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set just fell ...
Grab this 80-count variety pack of the popular SF Bay K...
Uphold two 32-inch or smaller displays on this dual mon...
These 3-headed solar floodlights can cover a lot of gro...
simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser now $50 (Reg. $60...
Bring this aluminum swiveling MacBook stand to your wor...
Show More Comments

Related

41% off

Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, and more up to 41% off

From $6 Learn More

CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection gives your Apple gear the fairy godmother treatment

Learn More
40% off

Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable stand at under $5.50 on Amazon

Under $5.50 Learn More
Reg. $95

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 Kids Edition sees first price drop at $80 shipped (New all-time low)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $280

This 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set just fell to $217 (Reg. $280)

$217 Learn More
Reg. $34+

Grab this 80-count variety pack of the popular SF Bay K-Cups for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $34+)

$14 Learn More

ElevationLab’s new MagBase helps your Apple MagSafe charger stay put

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $40

Uphold two 32-inch or smaller displays on this dual monitor stand that’s just $16 (Reg. $40)

$16 Learn More