Amazon’s 73-pc. Wrench and Screwdriver Set plunges to $13 (Save 27%, New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 73-piece Magnetic Ratchet Wrench and Screwdriver Set for $13.04 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This kit has been bouncing between $14.50 and $19.50 over the last month or so and has overall been averaging around $18. Bearing that in mind, today’s offer slashes roughly 27% off and beats the newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you could use a nice variety of bits and sockets, this Amazon-made tool kit is worth a look. You’ll get a total of 73-pieces that also includes a ratchet screwdriver. Best of all, everything can be stored inside an included case, making it a cinch to haul from one place to another. The entire tool set spans 8 by 4.6 by 1.3 inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something more compact, consider the Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver at $12 Prime shipped. It delivers the ratcheting functionality offered by wrenches and comes with 12 different bits that are conveniently stored in its handle. Heat-treated chrome vanadium steel is used throughout to increase hardness alongside a finish that resists corrosion.

Other deals that may be up your alley include a 2-pack of 3-headed solar floodlights for $19.50, this Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower at $436, and even an Amazon Basics 12V/800mA car battery charger and maintainer for $13. Once you’re done projecting, why not grab a seat on this mid-century modern sofa at $215?

Amazon Basics 73-piece Wrench/Screwdriver Set features:

73-piece magnetic ratchet wrench and screwdriver set for easily tightening and loosening fasteners; ideal for manually repairing popular electric appliances, like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, and more

3 driver settings: clockwise and counter-clockwise ratcheting and fixed in the locked position; driver’s free-spinning base allows for turning the handle while easily maintaining consistent pressure

Made of chrome vanadium steel that has been heat treated for hardness; corrosion-resistant finish for added strength; non-slip handle provides a comfortable, secure grip

