8Bitdo’s retro SN30 Pro/+ gamepads see rare discounts starting at $38

8Bitdo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its SN30 Pro+ Gamepad for $42.49 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 15% in savings as today’s offer comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. This all marks the second-best price of the year. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its SN30 Pro+ gamepad sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, PlayStation 5, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 780 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for $38.20. Down from the usual $45 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the same 15% in savings you’ll find above while dropping the price to within $2 of the 2021 low in order to mark the second-best price of the year. You’re looking at much the same connectivity as found above, just without the more pro-leaning design or added buttons. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

But if you’re after an even more feature-packed gaming experience, be sure to check out the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller that launched earlier in the year. Complete with back buttons, customizable mapping, and plenty of other features, this one is a worthy companion to your Switch, Mac, Raspberry Pi, and more. Get all of the details right here.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!