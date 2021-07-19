FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are even more affordable at $20 (First discount, Reg. $25)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSkullcandy
Reg. $25 $20

Amazon currently offers the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds for $19.99 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts on the brand’s latest earbuds, delivering 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Skullcandy Dime may arrive at an impressively affordable price point further accentuated by today’s deal, there’s plenty of value here. Alongside 12 hour battery life, these pack IPX4 water resistant for tagging along on workouts. Plus, there’s a compact charging case that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. We recently took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game. Head below for more.

At just $20, there isn’t a single pair of true wireless earbuds we’d recommend for less. After testing them out ourselves, these are probably the most affordable buds you’ll find on the market that actually deliver solid sound quality and some other notable features. Especially considering most of the offerings at this price point are still wired variants with a 3.5mm jack, let alone Bluetooth connectivity or a true wireless design.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, both of Apple’s flagship earbuds and headphones are also on sale right now, as well. With the true wireless AirPods Pro dropping to $190, you’ll also find a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max which delivers a new all-time low.

Skullcandy Dime features:

  • 12 hours of battery life
  • Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control
  • Auto Connect
  • Secure Noise Isolating Fit
  • IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Skullcandy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 ...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook ...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC M...
Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting ...
Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $3...
Camp Chef Smoke Vault vertical smoker upgrades your BBQ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Cases starting at $8, more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $179

Google’s flagship Pixel Buds fall to $119 with Hey Google, wireless charging, more

$119 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet $41 (Reg. $50), more

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $230

Save $50 on Jabra’s adjustable noise cancelling 85t wireless earbuds at $180

$180 Learn More
Second-best

Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second-best price of the year at $190

$190 Learn More
All-time low

Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
Reg. $25

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

$14.50 Learn More