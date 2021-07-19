Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are even more affordable at $20 (First discount, Reg. $25)

Amazon currently offers the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds for $19.99 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts on the brand’s latest earbuds, delivering 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Skullcandy Dime may arrive at an impressively affordable price point further accentuated by today’s deal, there’s plenty of value here. Alongside 12 hour battery life, these pack IPX4 water resistant for tagging along on workouts. Plus, there’s a compact charging case that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. We recently took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game. Head below for more.

At just $20, there isn’t a single pair of true wireless earbuds we’d recommend for less. After testing them out ourselves, these are probably the most affordable buds you’ll find on the market that actually deliver solid sound quality and some other notable features. Especially considering most of the offerings at this price point are still wired variants with a 3.5mm jack, let alone Bluetooth connectivity or a true wireless design.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, both of Apple’s flagship earbuds and headphones are also on sale right now, as well. With the true wireless AirPods Pro dropping to $190, you’ll also find a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max which delivers a new all-time low.

Skullcandy Dime features:

12 hours of battery life

Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control

Auto Connect

Secure Noise Isolating Fit

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!