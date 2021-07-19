Under Armour’s Big Score Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $11

The Under Armour Big Score Event takes up to 50% off select styles with deals starting from $11. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wear with deals on running shoes, sweat-wicking apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s a great option for back-to-school. This backpack is currently marked down from $31 and originally sold for $55. It can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and it has a cushioned shoulder strap for added comfort. The exterior material is waterproof and it has a large, expandable front laundry or shoe pocket at bottom of bag. With over 120 reviews from Under Armour customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

