Pandemic is a unique board game that takes just 45 minutes to play at $16, more from $10

Amazon is offering the Pandemic Board Game for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $36 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique board game is based on strategy as players work together with each characters’ strengths to plan how to eradicate a disease before the world becomes overwhelmed with ever-increasing outbreaks. Working together to save humanity doesn’t have to take months or years either, as the average playtime of a match is just 45 minutes and you can enjoy the game with two to four players. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 10,000 happy board game fans. Head below for more.

More board game deals:

Prefer digital games to physical boards? Well, our latest console game discount roundup is worth taking a look at. You’ll find Super Mario Bros. U down to $41, Star Wars Squadrons at $20, and much more. Of course, our apps and games guide is a must-see if you’re looking for fun entertainment ideas.

More on Pandemic:

STRATEGY GAME: Players must work together playing to their characters’ strengths as they plan their strategy of eradicating the diseases before they overwhelm the world with ever-increasing outbreaks. A truly cooperative game where you win or lose together.

COOPERATIVE BOARD GAME: Only through teamwork will you keep the world safe from outbreaks and epidemics. Your team must work together and plan carefully to stem the tide of infection while working toward finding the cures.

WORK TOGETHER AND SAVE HUMANITY: Four diseases threaten the world, and your elite team of specialists must find a cure for each of them before it’s too late. Everyone must work together applying their unique character skills to benefit the team—and the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!