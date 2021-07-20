Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $41, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $40.99 shipped. We saw this one drop down to $49 and then $45 over the last month or so and it has now dropped even lower for the best price we can find. Alongside a host of new gameplay modes and playable characters (including some to make the game easier for younger players), this is a brilliant 2D-style Mario title and one of the best for Switch. “Three additional modes—Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle—mix up gameplay and add replayability, while also upping the difficulty for players who want to try something harder.” And there are plenty more notable game deals below including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Persona 5 Royal, Star Wars: Squadrons, Battlefield 1 Revolution, FIFA 21, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- Battlefield V Definitive Xbox $15 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Knockout City Xbox $13 (Reg. $20)
- WB Games Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 2 Xbox $12 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- EARTHLOCK eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- PSN Planet of the Discounts digital game sale up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch $24 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz $11 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dishonored 2 + Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Cause 4 + Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $40 (Reg. $60)
- A Knight’s Quest eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $46 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
