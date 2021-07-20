FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $41, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $40.99 shipped. We saw this one drop down to $49 and then $45 over the last month or so and it has now dropped even lower for the best price we can find. Alongside a host of new gameplay modes and playable characters (including some to make the game easier for younger players), this is a brilliant 2D-style Mario title and one of the best for Switch. “Three additional modes—Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle—mix up gameplay and add replayability, while also upping the difficulty for players who want to try something harder.” And there are plenty more notable game deals below including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Persona 5 Royal, Star Wars: Squadrons, Battlefield 1 Revolution, FIFA 21, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

