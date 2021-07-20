TP-Link Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulbs with Alexa/Assistant now start from $10 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link 9.5W Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulb for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. You’ll also find the newer 9W model marked down to $9.99 Prime shipped right now. Both regularly fetch closer to $15 with today’s deals being the lowest we can find and you’re looking at a new all-time low on the 9W variant. These dimmable A19 smart bulbs can be controlled with your phone or your voice (via Alexa and Google Assistant), no-hub required. Alongside the usual energy and money-saving scheduling and timers, they can produce warm/cool whites as well as millions of other colors to bring some ambiance to your smart home setup. Both models combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to color smart bulbs, today’s lead deals are about as affordable as it gets right now from a well-known brand. But if you can do with a white option, this hub-free C by GE Soft White Direct Connect Light Bulb comes in at just over $7.50 and carries solid ratings from over 900 Amazon customers. “Directly connect these smart LED bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa gear for voice control.”

Just be sure to head over to our smart home hub to complete your setup at a discount. You’ll find notable offers on a 3-way Wi-Fi smart switch, a series Govee smart lighting deals, the Blink Mini cam, and more. While you’re at it, check out the new Wyze Light Strip and Light Strip Pro as well as the latest details on Ring end-to-end encryption.

More on the TP-Link 9.5W Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulb:

Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session

No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

