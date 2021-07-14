FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35), more at Woot

-
Smart HomewootBlink
Save now From $17.50

As part of its 17-year Birthday Celebration, Woot is offering a selection of Blink home security cameras from $17.50 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. These cameras are in pre-owned condition but ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite discount here is the Blink Mini 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $17.49, which originally goes for $35. For comparison, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked with our last mention being $20 in new condition. The Blink Mini features 1080p streaming and connects to your Wi-Fi network so all that’s needed is a power cable for it to function. It also delivers 2-way communication through a speaker and microphone as well as Alexa support for using voice commands to see what’s in view of the camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

One thing to keep in mind is that all units here “…have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.” Because of this, all items ship with a 90-day warranty.

Once you have cameras placed around your home, it’s time to consider upgrading other parts of your home security. Today, we’re tracking multiple discounts on smart locks at Home Depot, with up to 33% in savings available. So, be sure to check out our coverage for more ways to secure your home.

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

Blink

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee Bluetooth/Wi-Fi gear from $16: 100-ft. Bluetooth ...
Home Depot takes up to 33% off Kwikset HomeKit smart lo...
Ring end-to-end encryption now publicly available; new ...
Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with indi...
Clean your family’s air with a Winix smartphone-c...
Govee smart multi-color table lamp with music sync, voi...
Hookup a pair of Gosund Smart Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Plu...
Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb expands your smart home on a...
Show More Comments

Related

Orig. $249

ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Alexa returns to low of $150 (Open-box, Orig. $249)

$150 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

$20 Learn More
52% off

Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless massager pillows, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Save 27%

Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honeycomb gaming mouse for $36 (2021 low)

$36 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls to low at $16.50 (Save 45%)

$16.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 14, 2021 – Save on M1 iPad Pros, MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
23% off

Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds now $100 in all colors (23% off)

$100 Learn More