Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35), more at Woot

As part of its 17-year Birthday Celebration, Woot is offering a selection of Blink home security cameras from $17.50 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. These cameras are in pre-owned condition but ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite discount here is the Blink Mini 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $17.49, which originally goes for $35. For comparison, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked with our last mention being $20 in new condition. The Blink Mini features 1080p streaming and connects to your Wi-Fi network so all that’s needed is a power cable for it to function. It also delivers 2-way communication through a speaker and microphone as well as Alexa support for using voice commands to see what’s in view of the camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

One thing to keep in mind is that all units here “…have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.” Because of this, all items ship with a 90-day warranty.

More Blink sales:

Once you have cameras placed around your home, it’s time to consider upgrading other parts of your home security. Today, we’re tracking multiple discounts on smart locks at Home Depot, with up to 33% in savings available. So, be sure to check out our coverage for more ways to secure your home.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

