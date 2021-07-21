Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set is down to $19.50 (1-year low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Block Knife Set for $19.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Tackle meal preparations like a champ with this Amazon-made pine wood block knife set. It includes 11 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors/shears, a knife sharpener, and of course, the block itself. The exact breakdown of the 11 included knives ranges from an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch peeling/paring knife, and six 4.5-inch steak knives. Each blade is comprised of “superior high-carbon stainless-steel for precision results.” This #1 best-selling block knife set is rated 4.6/5 stars by 9,500 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re like me, you tend to wash dishes right away with something like Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand. With it, I never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or needing to unload a large backlog of dishes. Grabbing one for your kitchen will only set you back $3 Prime shipped, and best of all, refills are readily available whenever you need to restock.

Why stop there when RENPHO’s H13 HEPA Air Purifier is down to $50? You can also cash in on a wide selection of sofas, settees, loveseats, and more from $188. Other notable markdowns perfect for upgrading your home includes this 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker for $98 alongside a 4-slice digital touchscreen toaster at $40.

Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Block Knife Set features:

14-piece set includes (11) knives, (1) pair kitchen scissors/shears and (1) knife sharpener neatly stored within (1) pine knife block.

Knives include: (1) 8-inch chef’s knife, (1) 8-inch slicing knife, (1) 8-inch bread knife, (1) 5.5-inch utility knife, (1) 3.5-inch peeling/paring knife, (6) 4.5-inch steak knives

Superior high-carbon stainless-steel blades for precision results

Triple-rivet POM handles ensure a comfortable, secure grip

Versatile, durable countertop set for everyday kitchen and dining use

