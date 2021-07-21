Refresh your toaster with this 4-slice digital touchscreen model at $40 (Reg. $70)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 42% off and at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention on the stainless steel colorway. This modern-looking toaster features touchscreen controls and a nice LED screen to display the countdown timer — a set of features you’ll be hard-pressed to find for less than $40 anywhere. It also includes a 1800-watt toasting system, dual 7-setting shade controls, and wide slots that can “accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast.” The big-lift lever is by joined anti-jam and auto shut-off capabilities as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal on the touchscreen model is less than the Amazon Basics 4-Slot Toaster that fetches $43. But if you can do with a 2-slice model, save even more and grab this smaller Amazon Basics Extra-Wide Slot model for $21.50 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as modern-looking, and you certainly aren’t getting the LCD display here, but it will get the job done otherwise and carries a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking and household essential deals. Today we spotted offers on the Monoprice iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker to sit alongside ongoing cold brew coffee maker deals from $15. But we are also tracking some great deals in today’s Gold Box on Arf pet cooling mats for the summer as well as a host of ongoing RYOBI tool bundle deals at Home Depot.

More on the Bella 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1800-watt toasting system and dual 7 setting shade controls designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

