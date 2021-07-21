FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your toaster with this 4-slice digital touchscreen model at $40 (Reg. $70)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $70 $40

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 42% off and at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention on the stainless steel colorway. This modern-looking toaster features touchscreen controls and a nice LED screen to display the countdown timer — a set of features you’ll be hard-pressed to find for less than $40 anywhere. It also includes a 1800-watt toasting system, dual 7-setting shade controls, and wide slots that can “accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast.” The big-lift lever is by joined anti-jam and auto shut-off capabilities as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal on the touchscreen model is less than the Amazon Basics 4-Slot Toaster that fetches $43. But if you can do with a 2-slice model, save even more and grab this smaller Amazon Basics Extra-Wide Slot model for $21.50 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as modern-looking, and you certainly aren’t getting the LCD display here, but it will get the job done otherwise and carries a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even  more cooking and household essential deals. Today we spotted offers on the Monoprice iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker to sit alongside ongoing cold brew coffee maker deals from $15. But we are also tracking some great deals in today’s Gold Box on Arf pet cooling mats for the summer as well as a host of ongoing RYOBI tool bundle deals at Home Depot. 

More on the Bella 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1800-watt toasting system and dual 7 setting shade controls designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Air fry-ready 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker ...
Desks from $25? Yep, and Amazon’s foldable offeri...
Load up on Tide laundry detergent at more than 25% off:...
LIFX HomeKit Color LED bulb 2-pack returns to low at $4...
Keep the pups comfy this summer, Gold Box Arf cooling m...
Monoprice iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker...
This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new...
Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

$15+ Learn More
56% off

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More
23% off

Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the collection from $100 (Reg. $130), more

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $14

Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue tech repair kit at $10 (30% off)

$10 Learn More
30% off

Amazon is selling sofas, settees, loveseats, and more for as low as $188 (Up to 30% off)

From $188 Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock with 60W charging

Learn More

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station falls to new low at $180 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More