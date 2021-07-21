FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Desks from $25? Yep, and Amazon’s foldable offering is down to $49 (Up to 64% off)

64% off From $25

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $48.96 shipped. That’s 18% off the price it has been averaging over the last few months and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. With more folks working from home than ever, many have recently garnered the flexibility to work from anywhere they can find an internet connection. If you’ve found yourself in this boat, Amazon’s foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced as low as $25.

More desks on sale:

While you’re at it, you may want to pair today’s desk purchase with this chic Amazon Basics office chair at $105.50. And don’t forget that we’ve found a section of PC laptop discounts from $580 alongside a batch of home office supplies priced as low as $0.50. Oh, and in case you missed it Spigen’s Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet is down to $35, and it can also function as a stand for your iPhone 12.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

  • Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more
  • Durable chip board top with natural wood finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean
  • Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish
  • Easy tool-free assembly
  • Open dimensions: 30 x 40 x 20 Inches (H x W x D). Folds flat for easy transport and storage

