LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month as latest gift with purchase

-
LEGONewsLEGO Ideas

While LEGO fans have plenty to look forward to come August thanks to a massive collection of new creations. But even before the latest hit store shelves, we’ve received a report detailing the next gift with purchase set which will be giving builders some additional incentives to pick up all-new creations come next month. Entering as the latest fan-voted LEGO Ideas promotional set, the upcoming Dream Holiday Sailboat will be setting sail come August. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Dream Holiday Sailboat arrives next month

Back in the summer of 2020, the LEGO Group via its Ideas site kicked off a fan-vote for builders to submit, and weigh in on which of the builds submitted by the community should become an official set via a gift with purchase. We’ve seen similar things in the past with the promotional launch of the Space Rocket Ride and Vintage Car, and now the latest of the LEGO Ideas promotional sets is on the horizon.

Originally deemed the Sailing Ship Adventure, the winner of last year’s fan-vote had a pretty novel and nautical-themed creation make its way to the top of the list. Now over a year later, the build has been fully given the official set treatment from the LEGO Group and will be launching next month as the Dream Holiday Sailboat.

As of now, part count has yet to be confirmed, but we do know some specifics of the model. The build itself will be just as sizable as the fan-submitted model and bears a striking resemblance to what the original creation was. So while there’s more often than not some more artistic liberties from the LEGO designers tasked with turning fan-made creations into official sets, this one hasn’t received too many notable alternations.

There’s still the same white brick-built sail alongside a pair of minifigures and two of the dolphins to go alongside the actual Dream Holiday Sailboat from LEGO. Notable though, it does look like the LEGO Group has removed the miniature palm tree build which had been included in the original.

Entering as the latest gift with purchase, the upcoming LEGO Dream Holiday Sailboat will launch as a promotional set on select orders starting on August 1. Interestingly this time around, you’ll have to be a LEGO VIP member in order to lock-in the set at first. Then after that exclusivity ending on August 4, all builders will be able to add this one to their collection so long as there are still sets in-stock.

You’ll have to spend $200 in order to bring this one to your collection, which is certainly on the higher end for these promotions. Although considering just how large the model looks to be, that seems more than justified for scoring the Dream Holiday Sailboat for free considering many builders will be buying the all-new creations anyway.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The LEGO Ideas promotions have always been some of the more intriguing gift with purchases, and the most recent one seems to be continuing that legacy. Of course, only time will tell if the upcoming promotional set will officially deliver the kind of quality that we’ve seen before, especially considering the last one of these sets was a pretty well-regraded creation. Having launched at the beginning of the year, the Vintage Car was definitely the most enticing freebie from the LEGO Group in quite some time, so hopefully we’ll see much of the same come August.

