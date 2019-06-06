Following the exciting out of this world release of a new Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set, LEGO has kicked off a new space-themed promotion. Marking the first time we’ve seen a fan-made creation given away by the company, the new Space Rocket Ride enters as the latest freebie from LEGO. Head below for a closer look at this kit and to learn how it can be added to your collection for free.

Most of the recent freebies have been vignette or miniature brick-built recreations. But this time, LEGO is mixing it up with the new Space Rocket Ride. As its latest gift-with-purchase kit, the build assembles a retro rocket ship which sits atop a display base.

Past promotional releases from LEGO have either featured exclusive new figures or were packed with bricks. At 154-pieces, LEGO’s latest freebie doesn’t fall into the latter category. Plus, the kit’s included figure is one we’ve seen before. Even so, the Space Rocket Ride does have two notable things going for it.

Back in January, LEGO Ideas announced that it would be holding a contest for a fan-made space-themed build. Having been selected as the winner, builder mjsmiley’s creation has gone on to become the very first fan-made gift-with-purchase.

This promotional set also features a unique play feature. Built into the rocket’s base, you’ll find a mechanism which LEGO has included to simulate the ride through space. Turning the knob on the back allows it to rock up and down, much like you’d expect from a real-world version of the ride.

How to add LEGO’s Space Rocket Ride to your collection.

LEGO is currently offering the Space Rocket Ride as a promotional item on orders over $99. Straying from the recent norm, you won’t have to purchase any particular kits to lock in the freebie. So as long as your purchase exceeds the threshold, you’ll be able to bring home the limited-edition miniature build.

Slated to run though June 18th, LEGO’s most recent freebie is also only available while supplies last due to limited quantities. And just like past set giveaways we’ve seen, it is exclusive to this promotion. So the only way to officially get the Space Rocket Ride is to take advantage of this limited time offer.

9to5toys’ Take:

Fan-made builds have been a significant focal point of LEGO’s recent efforts. Plus with the recent debut of the NASA Lunar Lander kit, the kickoff of this new promotion couldn’t have been more well-timed. And as far as promotions go from the company, it’s definitely one of the more noteworthy.

Sure it may not drive sales quite like the Avengers Tower miniature. But for those already looking to pick up LEGO’s latest space-themed kit, the Rocket Ride is a perfect add-on to sweeten the pot.

