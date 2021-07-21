FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNulaxy
56% off $7.50

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its AUX Bluetooth Receiver with USB-C Charging for $7.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 56% off list price and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you rely on a wired connection to play music from your smartphone in the car, this new release is ready to help you cut the cord. Once paired with your phone over Bluetooth, it will sever the need to connect using a 3.5mm cable via the AUX port in your vehicle. Not only will it work in your car, but can also add wireless connectivity to old speakers that rely on the same connector. Power is provided via USB-C and it wields an internal 200mAh battery to provide up to 10 hours of continuous usage. This offering has been on the market for less than a month, which is why ratings have yet to pour in. That being said, Nulaxy is a reputable brand with thousands of reviews on FM transmitters, laptop stands, and more.

Truth be told, it’s hard to beat the deal above. This Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver is one among the best offers out there at $10 Prime shipped. Despite the fact that it costs more than the lead deal, you’ll still end up forfeiting USB-C and have to stick with an antiquated microUSB connection for charging.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our today’s smartphone accessories roundup. Leading the pack of deals is RAVPower’s 20,000mAh Solar Charger at $18, but there’s much more from $6. Other markdowns worth a look include Monoprice’s iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker at $55, the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $50 off, and even an Amazon-made folding desk for $49.

Nulaxy Bluetooth Receiver (BR01) features:

  • Make your favorite retro devices without the Bluetooth function into a modern day wireless device with constant connection and enjoy music on the go
  • The Bluetooth receiver can pair with 2 devices simultaneously which will make sure you can play music or take calls with ease
  • With Bluetooth 5.0 you can connect this bluetooth aux adapter with any modern phones or devices without any issues. You can use the bluetooth adapter on cars, older headphones or your stereo speakers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Nulaxy

About the Author

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire...
Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue ...
Bosch, DEWALT, and more bit sets fall as low as $14 (Up...
Air fry-ready 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker ...
All-new Cricut Roll Holder makes crafting simple at a l...
Desks from $25? Yep, and Amazon’s foldable offeri...
Load up on Tide laundry detergent at more than 25% off:...
Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKi...
Show More Comments

Related

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 42%

New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wireless keyboard, M720 mouse from $27.50

From $27.50 Learn More
45% off

Snag Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $19 (New low, Save 45%)

$19 Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More
23% off

Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the collection from $100 (Reg. $130), more

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $14

Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue tech repair kit at $10 (30% off)

$10 Learn More
30% off

Amazon is selling sofas, settees, loveseats, and more for as low as $188 (Up to 30% off)

From $188 Learn More