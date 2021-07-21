Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its AUX Bluetooth Receiver with USB-C Charging for $7.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 56% off list price and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you rely on a wired connection to play music from your smartphone in the car, this new release is ready to help you cut the cord. Once paired with your phone over Bluetooth, it will sever the need to connect using a 3.5mm cable via the AUX port in your vehicle. Not only will it work in your car, but can also add wireless connectivity to old speakers that rely on the same connector. Power is provided via USB-C and it wields an internal 200mAh battery to provide up to 10 hours of continuous usage. This offering has been on the market for less than a month, which is why ratings have yet to pour in. That being said, Nulaxy is a reputable brand with thousands of reviews on FM transmitters, laptop stands, and more.

Truth be told, it’s hard to beat the deal above. This Amazon Basics Bluetooth Receiver is one among the best offers out there at $10 Prime shipped. Despite the fact that it costs more than the lead deal, you’ll still end up forfeiting USB-C and have to stick with an antiquated microUSB connection for charging.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our today’s smartphone accessories roundup. Leading the pack of deals is RAVPower’s 20,000mAh Solar Charger at $18, but there’s much more from $6. Other markdowns worth a look include Monoprice’s iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker at $55, the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $50 off, and even an Amazon-made folding desk for $49.

Nulaxy Bluetooth Receiver (BR01) features:

Make your favorite retro devices without the Bluetooth function into a modern day wireless device with constant connection and enjoy music on the go

The Bluetooth receiver can pair with 2 devices simultaneously which will make sure you can play music or take calls with ease

With Bluetooth 5.0 you can connect this bluetooth aux adapter with any modern phones or devices without any issues. You can use the bluetooth adapter on cars, older headphones or your stereo speakers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!