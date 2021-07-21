Monoprice iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker now $55 (Reg. $100)

Monoprice is now offering its Strata Home 1100-watt Smart Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this is a $45 or 45% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and about $7.50 below the price of the 800-watt Monoprice model. A great way to step into the sous vide game without breaking the bank, today’s deal is about half the price of the most affordable Anova model. It can reach temperatures up to 203-degrees with an IPX7 waterproof rating, a brushless motor to promote longevity, and an adjustable clamp so you can affix it to just about any cooking pot/water bath. This one also carries smart features with the ability to “remotely schedule cooking and adjust the temperature, from anywhere, at any time” inside the iOS/Android app. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just make sure you have a suitable cooking pot or water bath for your sous vide meals. If you don’t already have something laying around, this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container starts at around $9 and makes for a great sous vide cooking container. Alongside the 4+ star ratings from over 16,000, it can also double as a food prep vessel among many other things as well.

The go head over to our home goods guide for even more. You’ll find deals on cold brew coffee makers from $15, this simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser, an ongoing price drop on Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, and much more right here. Just be sure to dive into our latest Anker eufy HomeVac stick vacuum roundup as well as these robot models.

More on the Monoprice Smart Sous Vide Precision Cooker:

This Smart Sous Vide precision cooker features a touch panel and wireless connectivity. It prepares food in a water bath to perfection with 1100 watts of power and at temperatures up to 203?F. It heats and circulates water faster and retains more nutrients, resulting in juicier and more tender food. As part of Monoprice’s STITCH? Smart Home ecosystem, you can use the free Android? or iOS? app to remotely schedule cooking and adjust the temperature, from anywhere, at any time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!